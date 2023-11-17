The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Putnam County, New York this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

John S. Burke Catholic High School at Haldane Senior High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 17

4:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Mahopac, NY

Mahopac, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Shenendehowa High School at Carmel Senior High School