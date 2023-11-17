New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Putnam County, New York this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
John S. Burke Catholic High School at Haldane Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Mahopac, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Shenendehowa High School at Carmel Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Mahopac, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
