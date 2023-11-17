The New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes included, take on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 116-114 win over the Hawks (his previous game) Grimes put up 11 points.

In this piece we'll examine Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-192)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the league last year, allowing 114.4 points per game.

The Wizards gave up 43 rebounds on average last season, 12th in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 24.8 assists last year, the Wizards were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per contest.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 41 27 2 5 6 0 0 2/24/2023 21 5 2 2 1 0 1 1/18/2023 31 14 2 1 3 0 1 1/13/2023 33 8 4 2 1 0 1

