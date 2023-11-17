The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 129-107 win over the Hornets, Barrett had 24 points.

We're going to examine Barrett's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-102)

Over 19.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-152)

Over 3.5 (-152) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards allowed 114.4 points per game last year, 17th in the league.

The Wizards gave up 43 rebounds on average last year, 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 24.8 per game.

Defensively, the Wizards conceded 12 made three-pointers per game last season, ninth in the NBA.

RJ Barrett vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 14 2 3 1 1 1 1/18/2023 38 21 7 2 0 0 1 1/13/2023 32 17 5 1 1 0 0

