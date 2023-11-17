The Auburn Tigers (2-1) hit the court against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN2.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Saint Bonaventure went 10-8 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bonnies ranked 215th.

The Bonnies' 66.8 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Saint Bonaventure went 9-5.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison

At home, Saint Bonaventure put up 72.7 points per game last season, 10.4 more than it averaged on the road (62.3).

The Bonnies allowed fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (70.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Saint Bonaventure knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.4%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule