The Auburn Tigers (2-1) hit the court against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN2.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

  • The Bonnies shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
  • Saint Bonaventure went 10-8 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bonnies ranked 215th.
  • The Bonnies' 66.8 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Saint Bonaventure went 9-5.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Saint Bonaventure put up 72.7 points per game last season, 10.4 more than it averaged on the road (62.3).
  • The Bonnies allowed fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (70.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Bonaventure knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.4%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Longwood W 73-69 Reilly Center
11/11/2023 Canisius L 70-67 Reilly Center
11/16/2023 Oklahoma State W 66-64 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Auburn - Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Bucknell - Reilly Center
11/25/2023 Miami (OH) - Reilly Center

