How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (2-1) hit the court against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- The Bonnies shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Saint Bonaventure went 10-8 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bonnies ranked 215th.
- The Bonnies' 66.8 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Saint Bonaventure went 9-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Saint Bonaventure put up 72.7 points per game last season, 10.4 more than it averaged on the road (62.3).
- The Bonnies allowed fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (70.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Saint Bonaventure knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.4%) than at home (36.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Longwood
|W 73-69
|Reilly Center
|11/11/2023
|Canisius
|L 70-67
|Reilly Center
|11/16/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 66-64
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/25/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Reilly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.