The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) take on the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Barclays Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Saint Bonaventure Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-10.5) 145.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-10.5) 145.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bonnies won their only game last year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Auburn won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 18 Tigers games hit the over.

