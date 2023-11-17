Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) take on the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Barclays Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-10.5)
|145.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-10.5)
|145.5
|-610
|+440
Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Saint Bonaventure compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Bonnies won their only game last year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Auburn won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, 18 Tigers games hit the over.
