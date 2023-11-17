Friday's game between the Auburn Tigers (2-1) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) matching up at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Auburn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 78, Saint Bonaventure 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-9.9)

Auburn (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

Saint Bonaventure put up 66.8 points per game (306th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 67.7 points per contest (102nd-ranked).

With 29.8 rebounds per game, the Bonnies ranked 288th in the nation. They gave up 31.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 222nd in college basketball.

Saint Bonaventure dished out 11.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 274th in the nation.

The Bonnies committed 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.5 turnovers per contest (128th-ranked).

The Bonnies drained 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.8% shooting percentage (146th-ranked) from downtown.

Saint Bonaventure surrendered 6.1 three-pointers per game last year (46th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 28.7% three-point percentage (fifth-best).

Saint Bonaventure took 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 70.6% were two-pointers and 29.4% were threes.

