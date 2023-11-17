The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) play the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Barclays Center. This matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 66.8 306th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th 101st 14.1 Assists 11.9 274th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.9 189th

