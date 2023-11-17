The Auburn Tigers (2-1) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-1) take the floor at Barclays Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bonnies Betting Records & Stats

Saint Bonaventure and its opponent combined to hit the over 14 out of 28 times last year.

The Bonnies beat the spread 16 times in 32 games last season.

Saint Bonaventure's .571 ATS win percentage (16-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Auburn's .516 mark (16-15-0 ATS Record).

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 72.8 139.6 67.7 135.4 140.7 Saint Bonaventure 66.8 139.6 67.7 135.4 136.4

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

The Bonnies scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 67.7 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

Saint Bonaventure went 8-4 against the spread and 9-5 overall when it scored more than 67.7 points last season.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0 Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 14-14-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Saint Bonaventure 14-2 Home Record 11-4 4-8 Away Record 2-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

