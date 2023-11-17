New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Schenectady County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Schenectady County, New York? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Schenectady County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Niskayuna High School at Cornwall Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
