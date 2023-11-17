Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Schenectady County, New York? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Schenectady County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Niskayuna High School at Cornwall Central High School