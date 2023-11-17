How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) take on the Dayton Flyers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 39.3% the Flyers' opponents shot last season.
- St. John's (NY) went 14-10 when it shot better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.
- The Red Storm's 77.3 points per game last year were 16.3 more points than the 61.0 the Flyers allowed.
- When it scored more than 61.0 points last season, St. John's (NY) went 17-12.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, St. John's (NY) scored 2.0 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (75.6).
- In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 12.8 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than on the road (82.8).
- St. John's (NY) drained more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|L 89-73
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|W 53-52
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Dayton
|-
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.