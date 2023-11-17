The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) take on the Dayton Flyers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 39.3% the Flyers' opponents shot last season.

St. John's (NY) went 14-10 when it shot better than 39.3% from the field.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.

The Red Storm's 77.3 points per game last year were 16.3 more points than the 61.0 the Flyers allowed.

When it scored more than 61.0 points last season, St. John's (NY) went 17-12.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, St. John's (NY) scored 2.0 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 12.8 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than on the road (82.8).

St. John's (NY) drained more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule