The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) take on the Dayton Flyers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN2

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 39.3% the Flyers' opponents shot last season.
  • St. John's (NY) went 14-10 when it shot better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.
  • The Red Storm's 77.3 points per game last year were 16.3 more points than the 61.0 the Flyers allowed.
  • When it scored more than 61.0 points last season, St. John's (NY) went 17-12.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, St. John's (NY) scored 2.0 more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (75.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 12.8 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than on the road (82.8).
  • St. John's (NY) drained more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/13/2023 Michigan L 89-73 Madison Square Garden
11/16/2023 North Texas W 53-52 TD Arena
11/17/2023 Dayton - TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena
12/1/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

