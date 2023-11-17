Friday's contest at TD Arena has the Dayton Flyers (2-1) going head-to-head against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) at 2:00 PM (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Dayton, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 71, St. John's (NY) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-5.3)

Dayton (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

St. John's (NY) scored 77.3 points per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 75.2 points per contest (316th-ranked).

The Red Storm ranked fifth-best in the nation by averaging 37.2 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 275th in college basketball (32.5 allowed per contest).

St. John's (NY) averaged 15.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 40th in the nation.

The Red Storm ranked 320th in the country with 13.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 44th with 14 forced turnovers per game.

The Red Storm sank 5.8 threes per game (324th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.1% shooting percentage (234th-ranked) from three-point land.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in the nation with 8.4 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 235th with a 34.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, St. John's (NY) took 73% two-pointers (accounting for 80.1% of the team's baskets) and 27% threes (19.9%).

