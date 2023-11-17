The Dayton Flyers (2-1) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) take the floor at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no line set.

St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Storm Betting Records & Stats

St. John's (NY) and its opponent combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.

The Red Storm were 14-15-0 against the spread last year.

St. John's (NY) put together a 14-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-18-0 mark of Dayton.

St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 68.6 145.9 61 136.2 131.4 St. John's (NY) 77.3 145.9 75.2 136.2 152.7

Additional St. John's (NY) Insights & Trends

The Red Storm scored 16.3 more points per game last year (77.3) than the Flyers gave up to opponents (61).

When it scored more than 61 points last season, St. John's (NY) went 12-13 against the spread and 17-12 overall.

St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 14-18-0 11-21-0 St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton St. John's (NY) 14-2 Home Record 11-5 5-6 Away Record 3-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

