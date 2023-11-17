New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Suffolk County, New York this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
East Islip High School at Sayville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Stony Brook, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sachem High School North at William Floyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Stony Brook, NY
- Conference: AA-1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
West Islip Senior High School at North Babylon Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Stony Brook, NY
- Conference: AA-3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoreham-Wading River High School at Bayport-Blue Point High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Stony Brook, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
