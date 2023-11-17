New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tioga County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Tioga County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Tioga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Dolgeville High School at Tioga Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Vestal, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Adirondack Senior High School at Waverly Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Vestal, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
