Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 12 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all four games involving teams from the Southland.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nicholls State Colonels at SE Louisiana Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Northwestern State Demons
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|McNeese Cowboys at Lamar Cardinals
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.