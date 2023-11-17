New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Westchester County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Westchester County, New York, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Westchester County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Averill Park High School at Somers Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Mahopac, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rye High School at Port Jervis Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James I. O'Neill High School at Bronxville Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Mahopac, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
