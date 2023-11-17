The Friday college basketball slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the Princeton Tigers squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Princeton Tigers vs. No. 3 UCLA Bruins

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch Princeton vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Princeton Tigers vs. No. 3 UCLA Bruins

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch Princeton vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 12 Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Location: Gainesville, Florida

How to Watch Florida State vs. Florida

TV: SEC Network+

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Racers vs. No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Murray State vs. Indiana

TV: B1G+

No. 7 LSU Tigers vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: University Center (LA)

University Center (LA) Location: Hammond, Louisiana

How to Watch LSU vs. SE Louisiana