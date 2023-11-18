A-10 teams will hit the court across eight games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Pittsburgh Panthers playing the Duquesne Dukes at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Detroit Mercy Titans at Dayton Flyers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Binghamton Bearcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) George Washington Revolutionaries at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Davidson Wildcats at Morgan State Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Pittsburgh Panthers at Duquesne Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SportsNet Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Panthers at Duquesne Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Robert Morris Colonials at George Mason Patriots 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) American Eagles at Richmond Spiders 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!