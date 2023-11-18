New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Albany County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Albany County, New York this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Albany County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Christian Brothers Academy - Albany at Middletown Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Middletown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peru Senior High School at Ravena Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Mechanicville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
