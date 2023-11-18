Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Albany County, New York this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Albany County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Christian Brothers Academy - Albany at Middletown Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18

12:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Middletown, NY

Middletown, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Peru Senior High School at Ravena Senior High School