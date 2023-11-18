Our projection model predicts the Albany (NY) Great Danes will defeat the Monmouth Hawks on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Albany (NY) vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-12.3) 54.9 Albany (NY) 34, Monmouth 21

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Great Danes games went over the point total.

Monmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Hawks compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, eight Hawks games went over the point total.

Great Danes vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Albany (NY) 28.5 18.7 31.0 10.3 27.1 23.6 Monmouth 35.7 26.2 44.2 22.0 27.2 30.4

