The Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-3) hit the road for a CAA clash against the Monmouth Hawks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.

Albany (NY) ranks 52nd in total offense (369.1 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (304.4 yards allowed per game) this season. Monmouth's offense has been thriving, putting up 35.7 points per contest (eighth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 65th by surrendering 26.2 points per game.

Albany (NY) vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Albany (NY) vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Monmouth 369.1 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.1 (7th) 304.4 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.8 (68th) 128.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.4 (15th) 240.5 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.7 (19th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has compiled 2,624 yards (238.5 ypg) on 191-of-334 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Griffin Woodell has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 644 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and four touchdowns via the pass.

This season, Faysal Aden has carried the ball 93 times for 394 yards (35.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton's 714 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has collected 38 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has hauled in 31 passes while averaging 53.7 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz has a total of 434 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 38 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray has racked up 2,497 yards on 64.4% passing while collecting 21 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaden Shirden, has carried the ball 207 times for 1,429 yards (142.9 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Sone Ntoh has totaled 394 yards on 53 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Dymere Miller's 1,243 receiving yards (124.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 85 receptions on 95 targets with nine touchdowns.

Assanti Kearney has 31 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 491 yards (49.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

TJ Speight's 15 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 173 yards.

