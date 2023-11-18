The New York Rangers, with Alexis Lafreniere, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for Lafreniere available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In six of 14 games this season, Lafreniere has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 14 games this year, Lafreniere has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 14 games this year, Lafreniere has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Lafreniere's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Lafreniere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 56 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 11 11 Points 1 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

