The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should come out on top in their matchup against the Army Black Knights at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-3.5) Over (42.5) Coastal Carolina 27, Army 18

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Black Knights have compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Army is 3-2 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Black Knights' nine games with a set total.

The average point total for Army this season is 4.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Chanticleers have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

The Chanticleers are 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Coastal Carolina has an ATS record of 3-1.

Two Chanticleers games (out of 10) have hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 42.5, 15.9 points fewer than the average total in Coastal Carolina games thus far this season.

Black Knights vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 30.1 21.2 35.6 16.4 24.6 26.0 Army 20.1 22.1 22.4 16.2 16.5 34.3

