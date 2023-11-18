The Army Black Knights (4-6) host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

On offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 49th in the FBS with 30.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (371.4 points allowed per contest). Army has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 20.1 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, allowing 22.1 points per contest (44th-ranked).

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Army Coastal Carolina 311.8 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.3 (33rd) 367.8 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (62nd) 193.8 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.4 (53rd) 118 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.9 (35th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 859 passing yards (85.9 per game) while completing 50.5% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 727 yards (72.7 ypg) on 166 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has run for 436 yards across 86 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston leads his squad with 266 receiving yards on nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has recorded 252 receiving yards (25.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Casey Reynolds' 21 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 205 yards.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has 1,919 passing yards for Coastal Carolina, completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 81 times for 371 yards (37.1 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 15 passes for 151 yards.

Ethan Vasko has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 273 yards (27.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's 763 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 85 times and has collected 54 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jared Brown has put up a 605-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes on 63 targets.

Jameson Tucker has hauled in 14 grabs for 294 yards, an average of 29.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

