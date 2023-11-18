The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) square off against the Army Black Knights (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Chanticleers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Coastal Carolina vs. Army matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Point, New York
  • Venue: Michie Stadium

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Army Moneyline
BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-3.5) 43.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-4.5) 42.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • Army has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Black Knights are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Chanticleers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

