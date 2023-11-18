Army vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) square off against the Army Black Knights (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Chanticleers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Coastal Carolina vs. Army matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Army vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Army vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-3.5)
|43.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-4.5)
|42.5
|-188
|+155
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Colorado vs Washington State
Army vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Army has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Black Knights are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.