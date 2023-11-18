The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) square off against the Army Black Knights (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Chanticleers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Army Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-3.5) 43.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-4.5) 42.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Army has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Black Knights are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

