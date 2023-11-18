The Army Black Knights (4-6) will try to defy oddsmakers when they play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 42.5 is set in the contest.

Coastal Carolina is putting up 30.1 points per game offensively this season (49th in the FBS), and is giving up 21.2 points per game (41st) on defense. Army's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, registering 20.1 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 44th with 22.1 points ceded per contest.

Army vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Coastal Carolina vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -3.5 -115 -105 42.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Army Recent Performance

Offensively, the Black Knights are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 294.7 yards per game (-94-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 335.3 (46th-ranked).

The Black Knights are -76-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (18 per game) and 18th-best in points allowed (12.7).

Army is -120-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (92.3 per game), and 12th-best in passing yards conceded (127).

The Black Knights are 46th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (202.3), and -90-worst in rushing yards conceded (208.3).

The Black Knights have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Army has not gone over the total once.

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, the Black Knights have an ATS record of 3-2.

The teams have hit the over in three of Army's nine games with a set total.

This season, Army has won two out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

Army has entered five games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is in those contests.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 859 passing yards (85.9 per game) while completing 50.5% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 727 yards (72.7 ypg) on 166 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has run for 436 yards across 86 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's 266 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine catches on 20 targets with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has racked up 252 receiving yards (25.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Casey Reynolds' 21 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 205 yards.

Leo Lowin paces the team with three sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up two TFL and 65 tackles.

Bo Nicolas-Paul has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 24 tackles and three passes defended.

