Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Looking to bet on Panarin's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Artemi Panarin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin's plus-minus this season, in 19:28 per game on the ice, is +5.

In seven of 14 games this season, Panarin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Panarin has recorded a point in all 14 games he's played this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Panarin has an assist in 13 of 14 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Panarin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Panarin Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are allowing 56 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 11 24 Points 4 8 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.