The Marist Red Foxes (2-0) take on the Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Marist Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Red Foxes allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Binghamton had a 12-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.3% from the field.

The Bearcats were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Foxes finished 210th.

Last year, the 68.8 points per game the Bearcats put up were just 2.1 more points than the Red Foxes gave up (66.7).

Binghamton went 9-8 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison

Binghamton put up 72.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (65.5).

At home, the Bearcats ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (69.2) than on the road (73.7).

Looking at three-point shooting, Binghamton performed better in home games last year, draining 6.1 threes per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule