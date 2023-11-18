How to Watch Binghamton vs. Marist on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Marist Red Foxes (2-0) take on the Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Red Foxes allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Binghamton had a 12-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bearcats were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Foxes finished 210th.
- Last year, the 68.8 points per game the Bearcats put up were just 2.1 more points than the Red Foxes gave up (66.7).
- Binghamton went 9-8 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison
- Binghamton put up 72.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (65.5).
- At home, the Bearcats ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (69.2) than on the road (73.7).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Binghamton performed better in home games last year, draining 6.1 threes per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 89-60
|Petersen Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Keystone
|W 104-50
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|W 63-57
|Reitz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Marist
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
|11/25/2023
|Army
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
