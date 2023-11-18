The Marist Red Foxes (2-0) take on the Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Binghamton vs. Marist matchup.

Binghamton vs. Marist Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Marist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Binghamton vs. Marist Betting Trends (2022-23)

Binghamton covered 10 times in 25 games with a spread last season.

A total of 11 Bearcats games last season hit the over.

Marist covered 12 times in 23 chances against the spread last season.

In Red Foxes games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

