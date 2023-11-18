Saturday's game that pits the Marist Red Foxes (2-0) against the Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) at Binghamton University Events Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Marist. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Binghamton vs. Marist Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Binghamton vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 66, Binghamton 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Marist

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-2.6)

Marist (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 129.5

Binghamton Performance Insights

Last year, Binghamton was 252nd in the country offensively (68.8 points scored per game) and 224th defensively (71.5 points allowed).

With 31.9 rebounds per game and 30.5 rebounds allowed, the Bearcats were 171st and 135th in the nation, respectively, last year.

With 11.6 assists per game last year, Binghamton was 300th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Bearcats were 21st-worst in the country in 3-pointers made per game (5.5) last year. They were ranked 280th in 3-point percentage at 32.3%.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.8% from downtown last year, Binghamton was 82nd and 112th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, the Bearcats attempted 69.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 30.2% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 78.3% of the Bearcats' buckets were 2-pointers, and 21.7% were 3-pointers.

