Saturday's contest between the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2) squaring off at Binghamton University Events Center has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Binghamton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Bearcats lost their last matchup 77-73 against Loyola (MD) on Sunday.

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 71, Saint Bonaventure 63

Binghamton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats scored 61.1 points per game last season (256th in college basketball) and conceded 61.1 (84th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

In conference games last year, Binghamton averaged more points per contest (62.2) than its season average (61.1).

The Bearcats put up 63.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than they averaged away from home (59.1).

Defensively Binghamton played better at home last season, giving up 56.6 points per game, compared to 64.1 on the road.

