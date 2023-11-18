The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) will face the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Marist Game Information

Binghamton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Falko: 14.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Miles Gibson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Armon Harried: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dan Petcash: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Christian Hinckson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

  • Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Binghamton vs. Marist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Binghamton Rank Binghamton AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank
252nd 68.8 Points Scored 63.9 340th
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
171st 31.9 Rebounds 31.3 210th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
338th 5.5 3pt Made 7.7 134th
300th 11.6 Assists 10.8 333rd
235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

