Binghamton vs. Marist: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) host the Marist Red Foxes (2-0) at Binghamton University Events Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Binghamton vs. Marist Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Binghamton, New York
- Venue: Binghamton University Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Binghamton Betting Records & Stats
- Binghamton won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Marist (12-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 12.2% more often than Binghamton (10-15-0) last year.
Binghamton vs. Marist Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Binghamton
|68.8
|132.7
|71.5
|138.2
|140.5
|Marist
|63.9
|132.7
|66.7
|138.2
|130.8
Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bearcats scored 68.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 66.7 the Red Foxes gave up.
- Binghamton went 6-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Binghamton vs. Marist Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Binghamton
|10-15-0
|11-14-0
|Marist
|12-11-0
|15-8-0
Binghamton vs. Marist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Binghamton
|Marist
|8-7
|Home Record
|5-10
|5-11
|Away Record
|4-9
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|72.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|63.4
|65.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.4
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
