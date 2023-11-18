The Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) host the Marist Red Foxes (2-0) at Binghamton University Events Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Binghamton vs. Marist Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York Venue: Binghamton University Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Binghamton Betting Records & Stats

Binghamton won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Marist (12-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 12.2% more often than Binghamton (10-15-0) last year.

Binghamton vs. Marist Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Binghamton 68.8 132.7 71.5 138.2 140.5 Marist 63.9 132.7 66.7 138.2 130.8

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bearcats scored 68.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 66.7 the Red Foxes gave up.

Binghamton went 6-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Binghamton vs. Marist Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Binghamton 10-15-0 11-14-0 Marist 12-11-0 15-8-0

Binghamton vs. Marist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Binghamton Marist 8-7 Home Record 5-10 5-11 Away Record 4-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

