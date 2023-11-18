The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2) play the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bonnies scored an average of 52.0 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 61.1 the Bearcats gave up.
  • Saint Bonaventure had a 4-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.
  • Last year, the 61.1 points per game the Bearcats put up were 6.4 fewer points than the Bonnies gave up (67.5).
  • When Binghamton scored more than 67.5 points last season, it went 8-2.

Binghamton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bloomsburg (PA) W 72-59 Binghamton University Events Center
11/9/2023 Siena L 73-64 Binghamton University Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Loyola (MD) L 77-73 Reitz Arena
11/18/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Binghamton University Events Center
11/21/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
11/24/2023 Appalachian State - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez

