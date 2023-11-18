The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2) play the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies scored an average of 52.0 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 61.1 the Bearcats gave up.

Saint Bonaventure had a 4-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.

Last year, the 61.1 points per game the Bearcats put up were 6.4 fewer points than the Bonnies gave up (67.5).

When Binghamton scored more than 67.5 points last season, it went 8-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Schedule