How to Watch the Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-2) play the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Binghamton University Events Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.
Binghamton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Binghamton vs. Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bonnies scored an average of 52.0 points per game last year, 9.1 fewer points than the 61.1 the Bearcats gave up.
- Saint Bonaventure had a 4-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.
- Last year, the 61.1 points per game the Bearcats put up were 6.4 fewer points than the Bonnies gave up (67.5).
- When Binghamton scored more than 67.5 points last season, it went 8-2.
Binghamton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bloomsburg (PA)
|W 72-59
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Siena
|L 73-64
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|L 77-73
|Reitz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/24/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
