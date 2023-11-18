Blake Wheeler will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Wheeler in that upcoming Rangers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Blake Wheeler vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Wheeler Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Wheeler has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 11:59 on the ice per game.

In one of 14 games this year, Wheeler has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of 14 games this year, Wheeler has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wheeler has had an assist twice this season in 14 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Wheeler's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Wheeler has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Wheeler Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 56 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

