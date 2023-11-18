Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. There are prop bets for Kreider available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Chris Kreider vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 18:40 on the ice per game.

Kreider has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kreider has a point in 10 games this season (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Kreider has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 14 games played.

Kreider's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kreider Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 56 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 11 14 Points 13 10 Goals 9 4 Assists 4

