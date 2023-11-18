Based on our computer projections, the Colgate Raiders will take down the Fordham Rams when the two teams match up at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Colgate vs. Fordham Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Colgate (-0.6) 55.8 Colgate 29, Fordham 28

Week 12 Patriot League Predictions

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Raiders games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

So far this season, the Rams have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

The Rams have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Raiders vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colgate 23.0 34.5 26.0 28.5 21.0 38.5 Fordham 32.1 25.1 40.4 24.2 23.8 26.0

