The Colgate Raiders (1-2) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Raiders had a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
  • Colgate went 22-8 when it shot higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Raiders were the 238th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Runnin' Bulldogs finished 126th.
  • Last year, the 78.1 points per game the Raiders put up were 12.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (65.5).
  • When Colgate scored more than 65.5 points last season, it went 20-7.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

  • Colgate scored 81.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.3 more points than it averaged in road games (75.2).
  • Defensively the Raiders were worse in home games last season, allowing 68.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Colgate drained 0.5 more treys per game (8.4) than on the road (7.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to on the road (41.1%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Brown W 72-70 Cotterell Court
11/14/2023 @ Syracuse L 79-75 JMA Wireless Dome
11/17/2023 Yale L 68-50 Avenir Centre
11/18/2023 Gardner-Webb - Avenir Centre
11/19/2023 Weber State - Avenir Centre
11/22/2023 Harvard - Cotterell Court

