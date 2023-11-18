The Colgate Raiders (1-2) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate Stats Insights

Last season, the Raiders had a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

Colgate went 22-8 when it shot higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Raiders were the 238th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Runnin' Bulldogs finished 126th.

Last year, the 78.1 points per game the Raiders put up were 12.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (65.5).

When Colgate scored more than 65.5 points last season, it went 20-7.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

Colgate scored 81.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.3 more points than it averaged in road games (75.2).

Defensively the Raiders were worse in home games last season, allowing 68.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Colgate drained 0.5 more treys per game (8.4) than on the road (7.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to on the road (41.1%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule