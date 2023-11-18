How to Watch Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Colgate Raiders (1-2) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Colgate Stats Insights
- Last season, the Raiders had a 51.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
- Colgate went 22-8 when it shot higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Raiders were the 238th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Runnin' Bulldogs finished 126th.
- Last year, the 78.1 points per game the Raiders put up were 12.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (65.5).
- When Colgate scored more than 65.5 points last season, it went 20-7.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Colgate Home & Away Comparison
- Colgate scored 81.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.3 more points than it averaged in road games (75.2).
- Defensively the Raiders were worse in home games last season, allowing 68.8 points per game, compared to 68.7 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Colgate drained 0.5 more treys per game (8.4) than on the road (7.9). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to on the road (41.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Brown
|W 72-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/14/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 79-75
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/17/2023
|Yale
|L 68-50
|Avenir Centre
|11/18/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Avenir Centre
|11/19/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Avenir Centre
|11/22/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Cotterell Court
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.