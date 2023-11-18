The Colgate Raiders (1-2) square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb matchup.

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colgate put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Raiders games.

Gardner-Webb went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 14 of the Runnin' Bulldogs' games last season went over the point total.

