Saturday's contest between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) and Colgate Raiders (1-2) squaring off at Avenir Centre has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moncton, New Brunswick

Moncton, New Brunswick Venue: Avenir Centre

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 73, Colgate 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Gardner-Webb (-7.5)

Gardner-Webb (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colgate Performance Insights

Last season, Colgate was 34th in the nation on offense (78.1 points scored per game) and 150th on defense (69.3 points allowed).

On the glass, the Raiders were 238th in college basketball in rebounds (30.9 per game) last season. They were 71st in rebounds allowed (29.4 per game).

Colgate was third-best in the nation in assists (18.1 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Raiders were 85th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.2) last year. They were best in 3-point percentage at 40.3%.

Colgate gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 240th and 308th, respectively, in the country.

Colgate attempted 34.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 65.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.4% of Colgate's buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.6% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.