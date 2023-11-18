The Colgate Raiders (5-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Fordham Rams (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium in a Patriot League battle.

Colgate has the 95th-ranked offense this season (317.5 yards per game), and have been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst with 458 yards allowed per game. Fordham's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FCS with 32.1 points per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 25.1 points per game, which ranks 54th.

Colgate vs. Fordham Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Colgate vs. Fordham Key Statistics

Colgate Fordham 317.5 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (10th) 458 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.5 (90th) 116.5 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.7 (41st) 201 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.8 (9th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has racked up 813 yards (81.3 ypg) on 87-of-163 passing with two touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Chris Gee has 427 rushing yards on 73 carries with two touchdowns.

Jaedon Henry has racked up 289 yards on 87 attempts, scoring two times.

Treyvhon Saunders' leads his squad with 783 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 62 receptions (out of 55 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Winston Moore has put together a 336-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 31 passes on 27 targets.

Brady Hutchison has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 30 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has been a dual threat for Fordham this season. He has 2,776 passing yards (277.6 per game) while completing 65% of his passes. He's thrown 25 touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 146 yards (14.6 ypg) on 92 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Julius Loughride has rushed 195 times for 1,097 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

M.J. Wright has totaled 58 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 885 (88.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has seven touchdowns.

Garrett Cody has caught 52 passes and compiled 823 receiving yards (82.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Mekai Felton's 51 targets have resulted in 45 receptions for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.

