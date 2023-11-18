Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Colgate Raiders (1-2) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) play in a game with no set line at Avenir Centre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Moncton, New Brunswick
- Venue: Avenir Centre
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Colgate Betting Records & Stats
- Colgate compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Colgate covered more often than Gardner-Webb last year, tallying an ATS record of 16-16-0, compared to the 13-15-0 mark of the Runnin' Bulldogs.
Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colgate
|78.1
|148.8
|69.3
|134.8
|144.1
|Gardner-Webb
|70.7
|148.8
|65.5
|134.8
|133.2
Additional Colgate Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Raiders averaged 12.6 more points per game (78.1) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (65.5).
- Colgate went 11-13 against the spread and 20-7 overall last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colgate
|16-16-0
|18-14-0
|Gardner-Webb
|13-15-0
|14-14-0
Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Colgate
|Gardner-Webb
|14-2
|Home Record
|8-5
|11-4
|Away Record
|6-10
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-6-0
|81.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-11-0
