The Colgate Raiders (1-2) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) play in a game with no set line at Avenir Centre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Moncton, New Brunswick Venue: Avenir Centre

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate Betting Records & Stats

Colgate compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colgate 78.1 148.8 69.3 134.8 144.1 Gardner-Webb 70.7 148.8 65.5 134.8 133.2

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

Last year, the Raiders averaged 12.6 more points per game (78.1) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (65.5).

Colgate went 11-13 against the spread and 20-7 overall last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colgate 16-16-0 18-14-0 Gardner-Webb 13-15-0 14-14-0

Colgate vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colgate Gardner-Webb 14-2 Home Record 8-5 11-4 Away Record 6-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

