According to our computer projections, the Cornell Big Red will beat the Columbia Lions when the two teams match up at Schoellkopf Field on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Columbia vs. Cornell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cornell (-4.9) 37.9 Cornell 21, Columbia 16

Week 12 Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lions and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last year.

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, four of Big Red games went over the point total.

Lions vs. Big Red 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cornell 18.7 24.3 19.3 21.0 18.2 27.0 Columbia 14.1 18.7 20.2 15.8 6.5 22.3

