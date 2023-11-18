The Temple Owls (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Columbia Lions (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions shot at a 40.3% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Owls averaged.

Columbia put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.1% from the field.

The Lions were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 231st.

The Lions scored only 2.4 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Owls gave up to opponents (70.2).

Columbia went 3-8 last season when it scored more than 70.2 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Columbia averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.0).

In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (72.3) than away (79.5).

Columbia knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31.0%).

