How to Watch Columbia vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Temple Owls (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Columbia Lions (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions shot at a 40.3% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Owls averaged.
- Columbia put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Lions were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 231st.
- The Lions scored only 2.4 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Owls gave up to opponents (70.2).
- Columbia went 3-8 last season when it scored more than 70.2 points.
Columbia Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Columbia averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.0).
- In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (72.3) than away (79.5).
- Columbia knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31.0%).
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Albany (NY)
|L 78-75
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Bard
|W 86-36
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|SUNY-Delhi
|W 105-60
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/21/2023
|LIU
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
