The Temple Owls (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Columbia Lions (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot at a 40.3% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Owls averaged.
  • Columbia put together a 2-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 231st.
  • The Lions scored only 2.4 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Owls gave up to opponents (70.2).
  • Columbia went 3-8 last season when it scored more than 70.2 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Columbia averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (72.3) than away (79.5).
  • Columbia knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31.0%).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Albany (NY) L 78-75 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/12/2023 Bard W 86-36 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/15/2023 SUNY-Delhi W 105-60 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
11/21/2023 LIU - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Maine - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

