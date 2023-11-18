The Temple Owls (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Columbia Lions (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Temple vs. Columbia matchup.

Columbia vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Columbia vs. Temple Betting Trends (2022-23)

Columbia went 10-13-0 ATS last season.

The Lions were an underdog by 12.5 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Temple went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 Owls games last season went over the point total.

