Saturday's game at Liacouras Center has the Columbia Lions (2-2) matching up with the Temple Owls (3-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-71 win for Columbia, so expect a competitive matchup.

The game has no set line.

Columbia vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Columbia vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 72, Temple 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Columbia (-1.6)

Columbia (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Columbia Performance Insights

On offense, Columbia scored 67.8 points per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 75.8 points per contest on defense (324th-ranked).

The Lions ranked 248th in college basketball with 30.7 rebounds per contest, but they allowed 36.0 rebounds per game, which ranked -1-worst in college basketball.

Last season Columbia ranked 289th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.7 per game.

Last season the Lions averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

With 7.8 three-pointers per game, the Lions ranked 125th in college basketball. They had a 31.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 309th in college basketball.

Columbia gave up 7.2 three-pointers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.1% three-point percentage (128th-ranked).

Last year Columbia took 58.7% two-pointers, accounting for 67.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 41.3% from three-point land (32.5% of the team's baskets).

