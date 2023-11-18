The Cornell Big Red (3-6) and the Columbia Lions (2-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Schoellkopf Field in a clash of Ivy League opponents.

From an offensive standpoint, Cornell ranks 57th in the FCS with 363.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 54th in total defense (341.6 yards allowed per contest). While Columbia's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 10th-worst with 14.1 points per game, its defense ranks 12th-best with just 18.7 points surrendered per contest.

Columbia vs. Cornell Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Columbia vs. Cornell Key Statistics

Columbia Cornell 260.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (83rd) 318.8 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.6 (31st) 120.1 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.8 (100th) 140.4 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.9 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Joe Green leads Columbia with 702 yards on 82-of-142 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Joey Giorgi has rushed 137 times for a team-high 578 yards (64.2 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 114 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Malcolm Terry II has rushed for 254 yards on 61 carries.

JJ Jenkins paces his team with 494 receiving yards on 34 receptions with four touchdowns.

Edan Stagg has put together a 159-yard season so far. He's caught 22 passes on 10 targets.

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 2,121 yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 391 yards (43.4 ypg) on 107 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has carried the ball 41 times for 186 yards (20.7 per game).

Nicholas Laboy's 606 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 49 receptions and two touchdowns.

Davon Kiser has caught 24 passes for 333 yards (37 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Doryn Smith's 33 receptions are good enough for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

