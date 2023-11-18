The Temple Owls (1-0) will face the Columbia Lions (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Columbia vs. Temple Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Top Players (2022-23)

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Columbia vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Temple Rank Temple AVG Columbia AVG Columbia Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 67.8 276th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 75.8 324th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 30.7 248th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 104th 8.0 3pt Made 7.8 125th 117th 13.8 Assists 11.7 289th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.