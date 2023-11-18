Columbia vs. Temple November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (1-0) will face the Columbia Lions (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Columbia Top Players (2022-23)
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Temple Top Players (2022-23)
- Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
Columbia vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|Columbia AVG
|Columbia Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|324th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
