The Temple Owls (3-0) and the Columbia Lions (2-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Liacouras Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Last season 11 of Columbia's games hit the over.

The Lions had 10 wins in 29 games against the spread last year.

Temple's .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Columbia's .435 mark (10-13-0 ATS Record).

Columbia vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Temple 69.6 137.4 70.2 146 138.2 Columbia 67.8 137.4 75.8 146 142.0

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

The Lions' 67.8 points per game last year were just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.2 the Owls gave up.

Columbia put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 3-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.2 points.

Columbia vs. Temple Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Temple 15-14-0 15-14-0 Columbia 10-13-0 11-12-0

Columbia vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Temple Columbia 9-7 Home Record 6-9 6-6 Away Record 1-13 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.