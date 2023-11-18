Our computer model predicts the Cornell Big Red will beat the Columbia Lions on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Schoellkopf Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Cornell vs. Columbia Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cornell (-4.9) 37.9 Cornell 21, Columbia 16

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Big Red games hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

Last year, four Lions games went over the point total.

Big Red vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cornell 18.7 24.3 19.3 21 18.2 27 Columbia 14.1 18.7 20.2 15.8 6.5 22.3

